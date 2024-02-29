National Gun Amnesty program begins tomorrow

The 92 day National Gun Amnesty program will begin tomorrow under the theme Keep the Country Safe from Illegally Held Firearms.

The gun amnesty period will conclude on May 31th, 2024.

The gun amnesty us being held to improve citizen and national security and rid the streets of illegal firearms.

Speaking on the Police on the Beat Program on NBC radio on Monday, Assistant Commissioner Police in Charge of Crime Trevor Bailey explained that the gun amnesty give every citizen the opportunity to hand in any illegal firearm or parts to the police without fear of legal repercussions.

Bailey further explained that the police or agent receiving the firearm or part will not ask for personal information.

An agent is anyone authorized by the Police Force to accept guns they are: licensed firearms dealers, parliamentarians, justice of the peace, minister of religion, head teachers and lawyer or solicitor.

