Devynne Charlton breaks her record in Women’s 60 metres hurdles

In a display of explosive power and determination, Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas soared to new heights, breaking her own world record to clinch gold in the fiercely competitive Women’s 60 metres hurdles at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland yesterday.

The final session witnessed an intense showdown between Charlton and the 2022 champion, Cyrena Samba-Mayela .

Charlton stormed across the finish line in a remarkable 7.65 seconds, not only securing the gold but also eclipsing her previous world record of 7.67 seconds set at the Millrose Games in February.

Samba-Mayela , the French sensation, pushed herself to the limit with a personal best of 7.73 seconds in the semi-finals but was just shy of Charlton’s electrifying pace, forcing her to settle for the silver medal with a time of 7.74 seconds.

Poland’s Pia Skrzyszowka added to the drama, running a fast 7.79 seconds to claim the bronze medal in the tightly contested race.

St Lucia’s Julien Alfred and Thea LaFond of Dominica won gold in the Women’s 60 metres and the Women’s Triple Jump respectively.

