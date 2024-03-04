Reeves and Headmistress wins SVGGS and GHS Track and Field Athletics Championships

Reeves House took the St Vincent Grammar School Track and Field Title in the School’s 2024 Athletics Championships at Victoria Park yesterday with their total of 1,237 points.

They beat Lopey House with 1, 158 points into 2nd place, Miller House with 1,095 points into 3rd place, with Crick House 4th on 907 points.

At the same Venue, and to the vociferous support of hundreds of past and present students, Headmistress House totaled 1,088 points to win this year’s Girls High School Track and Field Championships, their third consecutive victory.

Moffett House finished 2nd on 1,001 points. Staff House were 3rd with 888 points and Grimble House 4th with 871 points.

This year’s build-up to the Girls High School Athletics Championships was a massive undertaking.

Each of the four houses tried to outdo the other. They brought out hundreds of past students decked in the Blue, Yellow, Green and Red colours of their respective Houses to big performances in front of the school’s temporary location on the run-way of the decommissioned E. T. Joshua Airport.

Those pre-championships performances, the spirit of which continued into yesterday’s Athletics Championships at Victoria Park, continue to highlight the deep passion and love that former students have for their respective Houses, as well as for the Girls High School

