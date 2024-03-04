NBA Results

Boston Celtics defeated Golden State Warriors 140-88 in the NBA last night as they extended their winning streak to 11 games.

Jayson Tatum, on his 26th birthday, scored 27 points for Boston Celtics, who are top of the Eastern Conference, and team-mate Jaylen Brown added 29 points.

The victory meant that Boston Celtics became the first franchise in NBA history to win three games by 50 or more points in the same season.

Boston Celtics, who now have a 48-12 record, led 82-38 at half-time, and both teams rested some of their star players for the second half.

Victor Wembanyama registered 31 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, six blocked shots and a steal to help San Antonio Spurs beat the visiting Indiana Pacers 117-105.

Oklahoma City Thunder, who are top of the Western Conference with a 42-18 record, beat seventh-placed Phoenix Suns 118-110.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 35 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and three steals for Oklahoma City Thunder.

