President of Garifuna Heritage Foundation highlights the importance of Garifuna culture

President of the Garifuna Heritage Foundation David “Darkie” Williams has highlighted the importance of raising awareness and educating Vincentians about their Garifuna culture and heritage.

Williams was speaking at the opening ceremony for the 9th Garifuna Folk Festival and Exhibition at the Victoria Park this morning.

He said awareness of the Garifuna Culture and Heritage has blossomed over the years.

Williams said although there’s been significant progress, there is still much to be done to reclaim and retrieve the Garifuna heritage.

