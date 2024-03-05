The University of the West Indies Global Campus St. Vincent and the Grenadines has extended the application date for the Professional Education (CPE) short courses.

Acting Marketing Assistant Sheron Garraway says the University has set the new date as Friday March 8th to give interested persons more time to apply.

She says eighteen short courses are being offered, and upon completion, participants will be presented with a certificate.

Garraway outlines how interested persons can apply for the Courses.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related