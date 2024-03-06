One of the government’s policies is to ensure that the Argyle International Airport is a success.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said the Government is committed to enhancing this country’s foreign policy and access to the country and the Argyle International Airport is a perfect fit between both policies.

He said the airport currently has flights coming from a number of major destinations.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said there are also new airlines which have expressed an interest in flying to this country which shows that the Argyle International Airport continues to work.

He said the additional hotel rooms being added across the country is also an indication that the Airport is working.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related