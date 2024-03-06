Minister of Tourism highlights the importance of culture and heritage

Minister of Tourism and Culture Carlos James, says that Culture is a symbolic and important part of how we as a people unite across the region.

Minister James made the comments while addressing a ceremony held at the obelisk in Dorsetshire Hill and which was attended by the visiting Honduras delegation.

The visiting Honduran delegation led by President Xiomara Castro and now Pro Tempore president of CELAC visited the obelisk on Saturday. The obelisk is a tribute to Paramount Chief Joseph Chatoyer.

Minister James welcomed the delegation to their ancestral grounds and described the journey as an important one for the Garifuna people.

The culture minister said that the history and legacy of our people is one that must be told throughout the Americas and the rest of the world.

Minister James noted that countries with Garifuna heritage have a great obligation to work closer together.

After the indigenous Garifuna people were exiled from Baliceux off the coast of SVG in 1797, they made their way to the coasts of Honduras and Belize.

