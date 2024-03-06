CDEMA predicts more active Hurricane Season

The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) has had several discussions around the El Nino southern osculation and the potential implication for the hurricane season.

According to Executive Director of CDEMA Elizabeth Riley, indications so far are that we will have a more active hurricane season.

CEDMA was an observer organization at the summit.

The importance of the role of National Emergency Management Organizations in the region has been highlighted by Executive Director of CDEMA Elizabeth Riley

Speaking at the sidelines of the CELAC summit, Riley explained that one of the key messages highlighted by the organization is the recognition that we live in a multi hazard society.

Meanwhile, Riley pointed to the fact that droughts are becoming a more frequent phenomena in the region.

She further noted that these events there needs to be awareness built around the phenomena of drought and issues regarding the management of water.

