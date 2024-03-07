Ministry of Education launches Starfall Education Programme
The Ministry of Education has announced the implementation of the Starfall Education Programme to assist Primary School students in improving their literacy and numeracy skills.
The Starfall Programme has a comprehensive curriculum offering a wide range of educational content; including phonics, reading, language arts, mathematics, and more.
Representative from the Ministry of Education, Maureen Fergusson says the new educational platform also emphasizes a phonics-based approach to reading.
The Starfall application caters to various age groups, from pre-primary to early primary, and is known for its interactive and engaging learning activities.
The Starfall initiative was born of the COVID-19 Response Project funded by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Caribbean Development Bank, a project which aims to promote the continuity of teaching and learning.
Photo credit: Ministry of Education