The Youth Empowerment Service {YES} Program has seen a high success rate over the years here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This is according to Minister of National Mobilization, Social Development and Youth, Dr. Orando Brewster, who says that hundreds of young people have benefitted from the program.

He says the program was established to provide young people with the opportunity to gain work experience.

Dr. Brewster also spoke about the Promoting Youth Micro Enterprise or PRYME Program through which the Government is investing in the nation’s youth.

