Sports Afghanistan beat Ireland in ODI Match Noel March 8, 2024 1 min read Afghanistan beat Ireland by 35 runs in the 1st One Day International in Sharjah yesterday. The scores: Afghanistan 310-5 off 50 overs, Ireland 275-8 off 50 overs.