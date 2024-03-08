Darwin Nunez scored twice to help England’s Liverpool outplay Sparta of Prague 5-1 yesterday to take a big step closer to the EUROPA League quarter-finals in Prague.

Nunez’s right-footed shot from 25 metres flew past goalkeeper, Peter Vindahl to double Liverpool’s early lead after Alexis Mac Allister’s penalty in the first leg of the round of 16.

Nunez’s first goal of the evening was the 1,000th Liverpool goal scored under manager, Jürgen Klopp, whose team will host the second leg next week at Anfield in Liverpool.

In first-half stoppage time, Nunez let a pass from Mac Allister bounce in the right corner of the area before sending the shot inside the far post for his second goal.

In Prague yesterday, Liverpool needed just a few minutes to go ahead. Mac Allister sent goalkeeper, Vindahl the wrong way in the sixth minute to convert a penalty awarded after he was downed in the area by Asger Sørensen.

Conor Bradley reduced the lead to 3-1 with an own goal a minute after he came on as substitute at the start of the second half. Luis Díaz restored the three-goal advantage seven minutes later, and Dominik Szoboszlai added a goal in stoppage time.

Next for Liverpool is a meeting at Anfield against Manchester City on Sunday.

