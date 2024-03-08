Aston Villa and Ajax Amsterdam draw in EUROPA Conference League Match

Aston Villa were held to a goalless draw by Ajax Amsterdam in the first leg of their EUROPA Conference League last-16 match in Amsterdam yesterday.

In a game of few clear chances, both teams finished with 10 players after Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa and Ajax Amsterdam defender, Tristan Gooijer were shown a second yellow card in the final 10 minutes.

Emiliano Martinez produced the save of the match midway through the second half to keep out Kenneth Taylor’s left-footed shot that seemed destined for the back of the net.

The second leg is at Villa Park in a week’s time.

Ajax Amsterdam have been formidable at home this season and set a record of 15 consecutive home league wins, beating Treble winners, Manchester City and Arsenal along the way.

Meanwhile, Ajax Amsterdam failed to win any of their three away matches in the Europa League this season before they dropped down into the Conference League.

