NBA Results

Nikola Jokic starred as reigning NBA champions, Denver Nuggets beat Eastern Conference leaders, Boston Celtics 115-109 last night in the NBA.

Jokic scored 32 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 20th triple-double of the season.

The in-form, Denver Nuggets have won seven out of eight matches since the break for the NBA All-Star game last month.

Jaylen Brown scored 41 points for Boston Celtics who have suffered back-to-back losses for just the second time this season.

They remain on top of the Eastern Conference despite the defeat. Denver Nuggets are third in the Western Conference, one game behind leaders, Minnesota Timberwolves.

Also last night, Luka Doncic finished with 35 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists as Dallas Mavericks beat Miami Heat 114-108.

Kyrie Irving scored 23 points and four other players made double figures as Dallas Mavericks ended a three-game losing streak.

Minnesota Timberwolves edged to a 113-111 win over Indiana Pacers in a see-saw match in which the lead changed hands 17 times.

Anthony Edwards top-scored with 44 points, including a 25-foot tthree-pointer to give Minnesota Timberwolves a 108-105 lead with one minute, 11 seconds remaining.

DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic both scored 33 points as Chicago Bulls held off a late rally from Golden State Warriors to win 125-122.

Klay Thompson’s 28-foot three-pointer gave Golden State Warriors a 119-118 lead with 40 seconds remaining, but DeRozan scored with a pull-up from 17 feet to put Chicago Bulls back in front.

And Kevin Durant scored 35 points as Phoenix Suns secured a second straight win with a wire-to-wire 120-113 victory over Toronto Raptors.

