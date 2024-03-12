Anthony Davis scored 27 points with a season-high 25 rebounds on a historic night as Los Angeles Lakers beat Minnesota Timberwolves 120-109 in the NBA last night.

Davis added five assists, seven steals and three blocks to become the first player in NBA history with at least 25 points, 25 rebounds, five assists, five steals and three blocks in a game.

Team-mate LeBron James chipped in with 29 points.

The win at Crypto.com Arena in California leaves Los Angeles Lakers sitting ninth in the Western Conference after back-to-back victories, while third-placed, Minnesota Timberwolves have lost two in a row.

Milwaukee Bucks, who are second in the Eastern Conference, responded to successive losses to earn a 124-117 win against Los Angeles Clippers.

In Florida, Washington Wizards upset hosts, Miami Heat to claim a 110-108 victory. It was a second successive win following a franchise-equalling 16-game losing streak, and it means that Miami Heat have now lost three in a row, their worst run since seven successive defeats in January.

Philadelphia 76ers halted a three-game losing sequence in a 79-73 win against New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York. Brooklyn Nets beat Cleveland Cavaliers 120-101, and move within three-and-a-half games of 10th-placed, Atlanta Hawks, who lost 116-103 against New Orleans Pelicans in the race for the final play-off berth in the Eastern Conference.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related