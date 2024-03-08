Youlou Arts Women to host Women’s Craft Fair this weekend

This Saturday and Sunday a Women’s Craft Fair will be hosted by the Youlou Arts Women as a part of their month-long activities For International Women’s Month.

Founder of the organization, Camille Saunders-Musser said this is an annual program which they host to give female craft makers the opportunity to showcase and sell their work.

She said craft makers across the country do not have many opportunities to showcase their work and they want members of the public to come out and support the female craft makers.

Saunders-Musser also outlined a number of the craft items which will be on showcase this weekend.

This Saturday and Sunday’s Women Craft Fair will run from 2pm to 6pm on both days at the Yolou Arts Centre located at Villa.

