Geologists continue research work on La Soufriere Volcano

Vincentian Geologist Dr. Richard Robertson is this week conducting further research work on the La Soufriere Volcano.

Dr. Robertson and a team of researchers from the University of Oxford and Cardiff are collecting rock samples from the volcano for analysis.

He says the aim is to advance knowledge on the volcano so they can give proper advice on the management of the volcano.

Robertson says they are working in close collaboration with the National Emergency Management Organization and the Soufriere Monitoring Unit to conduct this research.

