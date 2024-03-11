SVG AGRI- FIT initiative officially launched

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Agriculture Financing for Innovation and Transformation {SVG AGRI-FIT} initiative was launched here last week.

And, the Ministry of Agriculture hosted a Stakeholder Market Linkage Workshop at the NIS Conference Room, to coincide with the launch of the initiative.

The workshop was held in collaboration with the Improving Economies for Stronger Communities (IESC); the Caribbean Agricultural Productivity Improvement Activity {CAPA} and the Farmers Support Company.

Deputy Program Manager of CAPA, Raquel Peters says the workshop was aimed at facilitating improved market linkages between local buyers and producers.

Meanwhile, Program Director of the Caribbean Agricultural Productivity Improvement Activity, Sandiford Edwards outlines the objectives of the program.

