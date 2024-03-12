Preparations for the Fancy National Heroes Day Festival almost complete

The Fancy Unity Farmers’ Co-operative says preparations for this year’s Fancy National Heroes Day Festival are ninety percent complete for Thursday’s event.

The program is again being hosted in collaboration with the Fancy Chapter of the North Windward Tourism Association, to celebrate National Heroes Day on March 14th and to honour this country’s National Hero – Paramount Chief Joseph Chatoyer.

Outlining what’s presently taking place in the Fancy community, Activities Co-ordinator for the Fancy Unity Farmers’ Co-operative, Maxwell ‘Tajoe’ Francis, told NBC News preparations are well underway for the hosting of the 19th edition of the festival.

Francis said patrons can expect another great event this year with a number of improvements, as they seek to ensure the promotion of authentic Vincentian Culture and Heritage.

He’s encouraging everyone to attend the festival this Thursday.

