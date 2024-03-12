Sion Hill will commemorate National Hero’s Day activities on March 17th

On March 17th the Community of Sion Hill will come alive with activities to celebrate National Hero’s Day.

Chairperson of the Sion Hill Lighting Committee, Ideisha Jackson told NBC News, they will be holding a series of activities to foster camaraderie within the community.

She said they will also be raising funds towards their annual Christmas Lighting Up program during the day’s activities.

Jackson is encouraging the public to support their National Heroes Day program of activities, this Thursday March 14th.

She added that it’s a collaborative event with two local Mas bands to also raise funds for their Vincy Mas 2024 presentations.

Photo credit: Ezone

Like this: Like Loading...

Related