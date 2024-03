Afghanistan beat Ireland by 117 runs in the 3rd nd final One Day International at Sharjah. The United Arab Emirates yesterday to win the 3-match series 2-0.

The scores: Afghanistan 236-9 off 50 overs, Ireland 119 off 35 overs.

The 2nd match was abandoned without a ball bing bowled because of rain.

The teams will now meet in a 3-match Twenty/20 International Series starting on Friday with the 1st match also at Sharjah.

