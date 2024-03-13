Arsenal beats Porto

David Raya settled all lingering arguments about manager Mikel Arteta’s judgement and his status as Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper amid the sound and fury of a dramatic Champions League 4-2 win on penalties over Porto after a 1-1 draw on aggregate in regulation time at Emirates Stadium in London last night.

Raya’s uncertain start as replacement for Aaron Ramsdale prompted suggestions that Arteta had attempted to fix something that was not actually broken by bringing in Raya, but it turned out to be his finest night since arriving at Arsenal.

Raya delivered when it mattered most, offering further confirmation of his steady improvement and reliability, with two penalty shootout saves as Arsenal reached a Champions League quarter-final for the first time in 14 years.

