NBC’s Special Report – Monday March 18th 2024

The Pentecostal Assemblies of The West Indies (PAWI) St. Vincent and the Grenadines District is preparing to host its annual convocation.

A convocation is a group of people formally assembled for a special purpose, mostly ecclesiastical or academic.

Pastor Leon Wickham who is a Member of the Pentecostal Assemblies of The West Indies (PAWI) St. Vincent and the Grenadines District Men’s Ministry Department says the Convocation which will feature a number of different activities will take place at the Victoria Park on Sunday March 24th.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

