RSVGPF continues community walk about and town hall meetings throughout the country

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will continue their community walk abouts and town hall meetings throughout the country.

The community walk abouts and Town Halls are a part of the police’s community outreach strategy to build a better relationship with the public.

Superintendent of Police and Public Relations Officer Junior Simmons said that so far the community walk about and Town Hall meetings have been received well by the public.

Simmons says they will resume the community walk abouts and Town Hall meetings from Thursday March 21st in the Edinboro-Ottley Hall community.

The final community walk about and town hall meeting will be in the Lauders/Grieggs community on march 28th from 4:30 and the Town Hall meeting will take place at the Launders Buying Station from 6:30 pm.

And in April there will be four community walk abouts and town hall meetings.

Meanwhile, Members of the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines have received several illegal firearms since the start of the National Gun Amnesty.

That is according to Superintendent of Police and Public Relations Officer of the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, Junior Simmons.

Simmons said that he is confident that the Gun Amnesty will be a successful initiative.

The National Gun Amnesty began on March 1st and will continue until May 31st.

