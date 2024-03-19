Police launch investigations into suspected drowning of constable

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has expressed sadness at the passing of Police Constable Robin Spencer of Diamond.

The Police have launched an investigation into his suspected drowning which occurred on Sunday 17th March 2024.

Speaking on the Police on the Beat Program last night Corporal Edson Smith said Spencer, who was attached to the Narcotics Unit, was very dedicated to his duties.

Anyone with information that can assist with the investigations is asked to call 911/999, the Calliaqua Police Station at 458-4200, or any Police Officer they are comfortable speaking with.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related