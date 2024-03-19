CG McIntosh commends government for its commitment to reclaim Balliceaux

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been commended for its commitment to reclaim the Private Island of Balliceaux.

The commendation came from Consul General in New York, Rondy McIntosh, during a Cocktail Reception in honour of the Garifuna Homecoming 2024 Rites of Passage and Pilgrimage.

He said when the acquisition of Balliceaux takes place, it will be a significant day for Garifuna people worldwide.

The Cocktail Reception was held at La Vue Hotel and was attended by dignitaries, community leaders, and cultural enthusiasts to honor the ancestral heritage of the Garifuna people.

A painting of National Hero His Right Excellent Joseph Chatoyer was also unveiled at Saturday’s ceremony.

