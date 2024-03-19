Ministry of Health hosted Obesity Symposium

Several Students and representatives from various State Agencies were involved in an Obesity Symposium, to assess the growing health concern especially among children and teenagers.

The Nutrition Unit within the Ministry of Health hosted the activity on Friday at the Ministry of Health Conference Room.

It featured presentations from Officials in the Ministries of Health, Education, Agriculture, Foreign Affairs, Legal Affairs, as well as a representative from the Zero Hunger Trust Fund.

Chief Nutritionist in the Ministry of Health Nicole France says the aim is to improve the quality of food and beverage offerings in Schools.

France stressed the need for everyone to work together to ensure that children are provided with healthier meals.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related