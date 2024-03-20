Prime Minister identifies several issues with the Citizenship by Investment Program

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has identified several issues with the Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI).

The Prime Minister’s observations come on the heels of the recent announcement that the European Union is moving closer to banning visa-free entry for countries with CBI programs.

Prime Minister Gonsalves explained that some unscrupulous persons may pass through security checks done by the countries with the CBI program.

The Prime Minister also said that opportunities are opened up for state officials to engage in “rent seeking” behavior

