Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves says KDL is not performing

Contracting Agent Kuwaiti Dynamic Limited (KDL) is not performing!

So says Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves. He made the observation while speaking on the Face to Face program on NBC Radio earlier today.

The Prime Minister explained that KDL asked for an extension of the contract for the 32 million dollar National Agriculture and Feeder roads program, financed by the Kuwaiti Fund for Arab Development.

KDL a Kuwaiti firm, signed the contract for the project in 2019.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said he intends to finalize consultations and there may be an announcement on the issue in the not too distant future.

Minister of Transport and Works Montgomery Daniel previously said that KDL underbid on the contract and it appears that financing had created issues.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related