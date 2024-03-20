Superintendent of Police and Public Relations Officer Junior Simmons says the town hall meetings and community walk about currently being held by the Police have been effective.

Simmons told NBC news that the public needs to see more of the police, because the more they see the police, the more safe and secure they feel.

Simmons also pointed out that the Town Hall meetings would be used to speak about the National Firearms Amnesty which commenced on March 1st.

