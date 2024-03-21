Two Vincentian Women will fill the posts of Senior Magistrate and Magistrate with effect from April 1st this year.

This was announced by Prime Minister and Minister of Legal Affairs, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on NBC Radio yesterday.

He said the Office of the Attorney General will make the formal announcement about the names of the two new Magistrates.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said he awaits the decision of the Judicial and Legal Services Commission, as it relates to the post of Chief Magistrate.

