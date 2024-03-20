The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force have opened investigations into a shooting incident which occurred at the Milton Cato memorial hospital last night.

According to a release from the Police, the incident involved a male patient who was receiving medical care in the facility’s Male Surgical Ward.

The Police said no other patient or hospital staff was targeted or harmed during the isolated event.

According to the release, initial investigations suggest that an unidentified individual bypassed security measures at the checkpoints and gained unauthorized access to the hospital grounds.

The suspect was seeking a male patient and, upon locating him, discharged a firearm twice, at the individual, before making an attempt to escape the vicinity.

Specialized units of the Police were swiftly deployed to pursue leads.

The individuals believed to be responsible for the shooting incident was successfully apprehended by the police and two firearms seized by the officers involved in the operation.

