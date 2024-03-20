The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadine Police Force’s Major Crime Unit (MCU) is investigating a shooting incident that resulted in the death of “Camron Kenny Miller,” a 33-year-old labourer from Ottley Hall.

According to a release from the Police, preliminary investigations indicate that Miller was at a shop in Ottley Hall when he was accosted and shot by an unknown assailant yesterday.

The assailant then fled the scene.

Following the incident, the Crime Scene Unit (CSU) was promptly dispatched to the scene, where they processed the area and collected items of evidential value.

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on Miller’s body to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The Police is urging anyone with information that can assist with this and other investigations to contact the Major Crime Unit, Police Emergency, or any police station or police officer with whom they feel comfortable.

