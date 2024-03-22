This year, over five million dollars will be spent by the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines for the continued development of the Sir Vincent Beache National Stadium.

That is according to Minister with responsibility for Sports, Frederick Stephenson while delivering remarks at the opening of the Inter-Secondary Schools athletics championships this morning.

He said it is part of the Governments thrust to provide the best facilities for the nation’s athletes to excel.

Minister Stephenson also expressed gratitude to the National Lotteries Authority for its continued investment in the nation’s youth.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related