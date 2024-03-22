Inter-American Week for People of African Descent commences

Activities to observe National Heroes and Heritage Month will continue this week with “Inter-American Week for People of African Descent”.

According to Cultural Officer, Maxine Browne the activities will run this week from today March 18th to the 25th.

Browne said this week of activities is being held in collaboration with the Organization of American States to highlight the contributions of Nation Builders.

She said they also continue to partner with individuals and organizations across the country to host activities that highlight and showcase the culture and heritage of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

These activities form part of the National Heroes and Heritage Month calendar and being held under the theme “Embracing Our Past, Forging Ahead in the Future”.

