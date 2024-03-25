Red Cross receives response equipment from National Society

Four Red Cross Groups on mainland St. Vincent are now better prepared to respond to an emergency in the communities they serve.

On Saturday March 23rd, the National Society handed over Personal and Community Response Equipment to the Red Cross groups in Mesopotamia, Campden Park, Chateaubelair and Fitz Hughes.

This push comes approximately 70 days before the official start of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The SVG Red Cross continues its efforts to execute its mandate of being the point of reference for the invisible in disaster preparedness, response and recovery.

The Agency will also be launching, with the collaboration of its partners, the “Give a Nail” mitigation campaign.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related