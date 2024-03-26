Sporting facilities throughout the country are being expanded, with the center of the expansion being the cricket facility at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves speaking on radio last night says that at the end of the upgrading work on the cricket facility at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, which is being upgraded for the hosting of the International Cricket Council’s 20/20 cricket World Cup in June, they will exceed the $33 million dollar budget set for the facility’s development.

The Prime Minister said that the scope of work has been expanded to make the Arnos Vale Sports Complex one of the most desirable facilities in the world.

The Prime Minister also says that more work will be done on the Sir Vincent Beache National Stadium throughout the year.

