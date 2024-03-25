The Windward Islands Women defeated the Leeward Islands Women by 6 wickets in the final game of last Saturday’s triple-header at Warner Park, in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis effectively handing Jamaica Women the Regional Women’s Twenty/20 Blaze title with a round to spare.

Sent in to bat first, the Leeward Islands Women made 89-7 off their 20 overs with captain Amanda Edwards top-scoring with 30 from 37 deliveries and Reniece Boyce chipping in with 23 also off 37 balls.

The innings was in turmoil at 23-4 in the eighth over before Edwards and Boyce came together in a 48-run, 5th wicket stand which repaired the damage.

In reply, the Windward Islands Women were led by Qiana Joseph’s 37 off 39 balls with seven fours, to took her eam to victory.

It was the first win for the Windward Islands Women who moved off the bottom of the six-team league on 4 points, with Barbados Women bottom also on 4 points.

Thee scores: The Leeward Islands Women 89-7 off 20 overs, the Windward Islands Women 91-4 off 15 overs.

Unbeaten Jamaica Women, who won their fourth straight match on Saturday, are the runaway leaders on 17 points, eight clear of the Leeward Islands Women and Trinidad and Tobago Women.

Guyana lie fourth on eight points.

