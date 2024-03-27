Renowned Historian calls for a system of honours before naming another National Hero

Renowned Historian and Author, Dr. Adrian Fraser has made the call for a system of honours to be implemented here before the naming of another National Hero.

Dr. Adrian Fraser while delivering a lecture last night on the topic, ‘National Hero and Heroes’ Day – Meaning and Significance. What’s next?, said a number of people have made significant contributions to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and should be recognized for them.

Dr. Fraser is among three other local historians who are currently working on the revised History of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

