SVG leads the way in regards to reparations – says PM Gonsalves

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says, St. Vincent and the Grenadines has led the way with regards to reparations being a permanent item on CARICOM’s agenda.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, the Prime Minister said this country has also paved the way with the establishment of several committees aimed at reparations for native genocide and enslavement of African bodies.

Dr. Gonsalves also spoke about some of this country’s achievements with regards to reparations during its tenure as President of CELAC.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related