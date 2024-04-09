Stiffer penalties set in the Criminal Code Act for sexual offences made to deter potential perpetrators
The stiffer penalties set out in the Criminal Code Act for sexual offences will be a deterrent for potential perpetrators and repeat offenders.
That’s the view of Senator Shackell Bobb who was debating the Criminal Code Amendment Bill in the House of Parliament last Thursday.
Senator Bobb says that imposing these severe consequences would signal that sexual offences are unacceptable and victims deserve justice.