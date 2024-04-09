Vincentians are being encouraged to utilize the medical services being made available by the Government, to ensure that they are in optimal health.

The appeal was made by Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment St Clair Prince as St. Vincent and the Grenadines joined with its global counterparts on Sunday to celebrate World Health Day.

Minister Prince says as World Health Day was observed with the theme “My Health, My Right” they want people to take their health seriously as his Ministry continues to improve the delivery of health care..

Prince said they want people to make their health a priority as the Government continues to subsidize the cost of health-care.

World Health Day is a global health awareness day celebrated every year on April 7th, under the sponsorship of the World Health Organization, as well as other related organizations.

