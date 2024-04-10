India and SVG has deepened their relationship over the years – says India’s High Commissioner

The Republic of India’s relationship with St. Vincent and the Grenadines has deepened over the years.

So says India’s High Commissioner Dr. Shankar Balachandran, while delivering remarks in Orange Hill yesterday.

The High Commissioner said the Arrowroot Industry Modernization project is a vital initiative.

Dr. Balachandran spoke of a number of high level visits between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of India which he says further solidifies the relationship between the two countries.

