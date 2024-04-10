Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has outlined the importance of growing arrowroot and other commodities with regards to feeding the local population.

Dr. Gonsalves was speaking at a ceremony in Orange Hill yesterday, to mark the completion of phase one of the Arrowroot Modernization Project.

The Prime Minister spoke about food production in light of the CARICOM goal of cutting the food import bill by 25 percent by the year 2025.

