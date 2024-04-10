Vincentians among Green Entrepreneurs receiving interest free loans under the Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Initiative

Two Vincentians are among twenty-seven Green Entrepreneurs who are recipients of interest-free loans of more than 800-thousand US dollars under the Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Initiative.

The OECS Communications Unit says under the Initiative’s Accelerator Program, the entrepreneurs were chosen from a competitive pool of applicants to receive funding and support to grow their respective green, sustainable enterprises.

The two Vincentian recipients are Kimya Glasgow of Kimya Glasgow Incorporated and Eniye Kagbala owner of Carib-Beans Superfoods Coffee House.

The Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Initiative is delivered by the Global Green Growth Institute in partnership with the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States {OECS}, with support from the Qatar Fund for Development.

The program was dedicated to facilitating the development, establishment, and expansion of innovative green enterprises across six OECS Member States: Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The three-year Initiative concluded on March 31, 2024.

