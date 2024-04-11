The sixth edition of the SVG Teachers Corporative Credit Union, Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Education National School Bands Showcase will take on a different format this year.

Coordinator of the School Bands Showcase Rodney Small explains that unlike previous years the schools have been given the freedom to create their own theme and concept for the performance.

This year 13 schools are expected to participate in the showcase with bands coming from as far as Canouan in the Grenadines.

Small says that the show will begin at 1 pm on the lawn at the Cruise Ship Berth on April 27th.

He also says that the schools are being encouraged to bring other creatives to participate in the showcase.

Small encourages all Vincentians to come out and support the schools and students at the National School Bands Showcase.

