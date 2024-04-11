There needs to be a balance between the age where a person can and cannot consent to sexual intercourse.

That’s the view of Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, who was speaking on NBC radio yesterday.

The comment comes following amendments to the Criminal Code Act where harsher penalties for sexual offences were introduced.

The Prime Minister explains why there needs to be a balanced approach to the law.

The Prime Minister says there may be a stronger case to revert the age of consent to 16 years and he would like to hear more discussion on the matter, from the public.

