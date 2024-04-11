Senator in the Parliament of Jamaica Damion Crawford, says that he has seen an increase in St Vincent and the Grenadines’ visibility in Caribbean Politics.

Crawford was a speaker at the 23rd anniversary rally for the Unity Labour Party on Sunday.

In an interview with NBC news, Crawford says that Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has emerged as a leader within the Caribbean.

Crawford also says that he has noticed an improvement and increase in the housing stock in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

He also spoke about the strides that Vincentians are making in sports in Jamaica.

Photo credit: Damion Crawford Facebook

