Latest News NBC's Special Report – Thursday April 11th 2024 Noel April 11, 2024 1 min read

The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) says preparations are well underway for the hosting of this year's edition of the Vincy Mas festival. Recardo Wilson has more in today's Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/VINCY-MAS-2024-PREPARATIONS-REPORT.mp3